Mike White has Gators Prepared for Rigorous Season

With the season opener against Florida State less than two weeks away, the Florida Gators are preparing to endure the ups and downs of a grueling four-month, 31-game regular season.

No Days Off

The Gators will be competing in numerous high-profile games and tournaments against top-tier competition. Let’s take a look at why some view their schedule as one of the toughest in the country:

No. 2 Kentucky (twice)

No. 6 Tennessee (twice)

No. 10 Michigan State

No. 11 Auburn

No. 13 West Virginia

No. 17 Florida State

No. 18 Mississippi State

No. 20 TCU

No. 23 LSU (twice)

With high-end competition on a nightly basis, the Gators know that focus and preparation are key.

Staying Focused

It’s difficult for all athletes to stay grounded and not look ahead towards some of the most highly anticipated matchups of the season. Head coach Mike White has always been vocal about staying focused on the task at hand. He pointed out that there are many off the court distractions for college athletes.

White went on to say that even though he preaches this on a daily basis, it’s still a very difficult to control.

More Bites From White

On the current health of Dontay Bassett and Gorjok Gak:

On who has made the biggest jump so far this season:

On who has separated themselves in terms of guaranteed minutes:

On who has improved defensively:

On what he has seen from his team so far in practice: