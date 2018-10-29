Chiefs Dominate, Rams Remain Undefeated, Panthers Return

The obvious two best teams in the NFL are the Chiefs and the Rams. The Rams improved to 8-0 after their win against Green Bay and the Chiefs move to 7-1 after beating the Broncos again. Both teams continue to dominate their opponents in most games and are headed on a collision course as they are set to meet on Monday night in week 11. Another team that is waking up from the mediocre pack is the Carolina Panthers. With their impressive 36-21 win over the Ravens, they improve to 5-2 and major contenders in the NFC.

Chiefs Continue Domination

Aside from their 3 point loss to the Patriots a few weeks ago, the Chiefs have dominated their opponents in every facet of the game. QB Patrick Mahomes leads the league’s passing yards with over 2500, and passing touchdowns with 26. They beat Denver for the second time this season on Sunday and have no threat in the AFC West. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been an explosive playmaker this season, but it was another big receiver who stepped up on Sunday.

Sammy Watkins’ 107 yards and two touchdowns were season highs and show the depth of the Chiefs offense. This depth on offense is something that has not been challenged by anyone in AFC West, or in the AFC aside from New England. It appears with the explosive young Kansas City offense that this division has crowned a winner in week 8.

We've won 19 of our last 20 games against the AFC West. 👊 pic.twitter.com/si1MwyeHeh — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 28, 2018

Rams Cannot be Defeated

We have all seen it so many times before. With under two minutes to go Aaron Rodgers has a chance to take his team down the field and win the game. It is almost expected. He didn’t get that chance on Sunday. After a Rams field goal made it 29-27, the Packers were going to get the ball back with 1:56 to go. However, Ty Montgomery fumbled the punt allowing the Rams to secure the victory.

The Packers played the Rams tough the whole game but L.A. sustained their status as the only undefeated NFL team. Todd Gurley continued his dominance over the world as he racked up 195 yards from scrimmage. Gurley has 800 rushing yards on the year which is almost 200 yards more than the next closest running back.

A good matchup next week is brewing against the 6-1 Saints, but for now, the Rams remain unbeaten and uncontested in 2018.

Welcome Back Carolina

The Panthers have had consistent talent for years, but the last few years have been mediocre at best. This year Cam Newton appears to be back in his Super Bowl form. The Panthers scored 36 points off of a very good Ravens defense and had no problems doing it.

This win coming after they scored 21 points in the fourth quarter last week to beat the Eagles 21-17. The Panthers look good and could add an interesting wrinkle in the NFC if they are this competitive offensively.

Cam Newton leads all QB’s in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. He also has been solid in the passing game throwing 13 touchdowns and only four interceptions. They will look to keep up their offensive success as they host a good offensive team next week in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.