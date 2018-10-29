Home / College Football / Dan Mullen Disappointed with Florida-Georgia Performance
Photo by Matt Stamey

Dan Mullen Disappointed with Florida-Georgia Performance

Kate Venezio October 29, 2018 College Football, Feature Sports News, SEC 8 Views

Florida Gator head football coach Dan Mullen was disappointed with the results of the Florida-Georgia game Saturday. In fact, Mullen said it might be the team’s worst execution performance this year. The Gators dropped to No. 13 in the Associated Press rankings after the Bulldogs snapped their five-game win streak.

Feleipe Franks

The offense recorded a season-low 275 yards, two fumbles and UF quarterback Feleipe Franks completed 13 of 21 passes. Mullen said this game can be used as a teaching moment.

The Gator defense managed to stop the Bulldogs six times on the 1-yard line. Mullen said the team was looking good during some moments of the game.

Feleipe Franks threw for 105 yards, one interception and ran in a touchdown before (redshirt) freshman Emory Jones relieved him.

Emory Jones

Jones ran the ball four times for 12 yards. Mullen said he was proud of Emory. “At times he did some good things,” Mullen said.

It was Jones’ second appearance of the season. Mullen said Jones will play in “at least two more games this year,” to allow the recruit to redshirt this season.

“He’s a competitive guy who likes to play and likes to win,” Mullen said. “I think he made some bad errors with the fumble, but he made some big plays too over the course of the game.”

Injured Gators

Other players swapped include C.J. McWilliams in for CJ Henderson after leaving the game due to a back injury on the first drive. Mullen said Henderson just has a bruise and should return for Saturday’s game against Missouri.

Mullen said it’s all about getting better from week to week.

The Gators now prepare to host the Missouri Tigers in the Swamp for the Homecoming game. The team will play at home for the next three weeks taking on Mizzou, South Carolina, and Idaho.

Tags

