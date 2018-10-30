Florida High School Volleyball Regionals

High school volleyball regionals are headed into the semifinals. All matches begin at 7 pm.

Santa Fe High School

In the regional quarterfinals, the Santa Fe Raiders defeated St. Augustine Menendez Falcons 3-0 and the Pontre Vedra Sharks defeated the Bellview Rattlers 3-1.

Following the quarterfinal wins, in the semifinals, No.3 Santa Fe who is 23-5, will be matching up with No. 2 Ponte Vedra who is 23-4.

For the fourth straight season, these two teams will meet in the state playoffs. The Raiders are 0-3 against the Sharks but with new head coach, Eric Marshall, the Raiders have their best record in 10 more than years.

Winner of the Santa Fe and Ponte Vedra game will travel to take on the winner of Brooksville Nature Coast at Hudson Fivay.

Newberry High School

In the regional quarterfinals, the Newberry Bulldogs defeated the Jacksonville Bolles Bulldogs 3-1 and the Jacksonville Episcopal Eagle defeated the Pierson Taylor Wildcats 3-0.

Following the quarterfinal wins, No. 25 Newberry who is 20-8, will be matching up with No. 22 Jacksonville Episcopal who is 15-11.

This match will be the second straight meeting of the two schools in the regional semifinals.

Following the Newberry-Jacksonville Episcopal match, Newberry would host Tallahassee Florida High School or travel to Pensacola Catholic.

P.K. Yonge

In the quarterfinals, the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave defeated the Trinity Christian Academy Conquerers3-0, and Jacksonville Providence Stallions defeated Tallahassee Maclay Marauders 3-0.

Following the quarterfinal wins, in the regional finals, No. 8 P.K. Yonge who is 7-8, will be matching up with No. 3 Jacksonville Providence who is 19-9.

The Blue Wave is in their first semifinals since 2015. And the Stallions have won three straight in series since 2016.

Following the P.K. Yonge-Jacksonville Providence match, P.K. will either host St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep or travel to Clearwater Calvary Christian.

Bell High School

In the quarterfinals, the Bell Bulldogs defeated the Union County Fighting Tigers 3-0 and the Hilliard Red Flash defeated the Lafayette Hornets 3-1.

Following the quarterfinal wins, in the regional finals, No. 5 Bell who is 24-3, will be matching up with No. 12 Hilliard who is 18-5.

In previous matchups, the Bulldogs are 6-2 with the Red Flashes, whose last win over the Bulldogs was the 2013 regional final. The two teams will be meeting for the first time since 2014.

The Bulldogs won 20 of their last 21 matches and are looking to make it to their first semifinal since 2014.

Following the Bell-Hilliard match, Bell will host Chiefland or or Trenton in the state semifinals.

Trenton High School

In the quarterfinals, the Trenton Tigers defeated the Wildwood 3-0 and the Chiefland Indians defeated the Frostproof Bulldogs 3-0.

Following the quarterfinal wins, in the regional finals, No. 8 Chiefland who is 13-7, will match up at No. 6 Trenton who is 18-6.

The Tigers are in their second straight regional final.

Following the Trenton-Chiefland matchup, Trenton will host Hillard or travel to Bell in the state semifinals.