NFL Trade Deadline Recap: Fowler Jr. to the Rams, Tate to the Eagles

The NFL trade deadline frenzy ended on Tuesday with some blockbuster deals highlighting the day. Some NFL teams included players with expiring contracts, that stacked their draft picks. On the other hand, some teams stacked their roster for a Super Bowl push.

Jacksonville Jaguars Trade Dante Fowler Jr. to the Los Angeles Rams

The Jacksonville Jaguars boast a defensive line depth chart filled with talent. The Jaguars would’ve had to make a decision about re-signing Dante Fowler Jr. after this season if they didn’t trade him by the deadline. The Jaguars received a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. With their newest addition, the Rams now have one of the most elite defensive lines in the NFL. Their potential starting defensive line consists of Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh, Dante Fowler Jr. and Micheal Brockers.

🚨🚨🚨 TRADE 🚨🚨🚨 We have traded DE Dante Fowler to the Rams in exchange for a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick. pic.twitter.com/WnlXRwkpr9 — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 30, 2018

Detroit Lions Trade Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles

Similar to the Fowler Jr. trade, this is another case of a team trying to figure out if they will re-sign one of their players after this season. Trading for future draft picks is the move that the Detroit Lions ended up making, which is the same decision the Jaguars made. The Lions received a 2019 third-round pick from the Eagles in exchange for wide receiver Golden Tate. The Eagles add another weapon to an offense that came off a Super Bowl run last year.

With the addition of Tate, Carson Wentz has another lethal option to throw to. The Eagles wide receiver core consists of Alshon Jeffery, Golden Tate, Nelson Agholor and Jordan Matthews. Furthermore, Wentz can throw to tight end Zach Ertz, who started for the NFC in the Pro Bowl last year.

“The message to our fans, to our players, to our coaches, to everyone in this organization is our foot is always gonna be on the gas,” said executive vice president of Eagles football operations Howie Roseman. “And we’re always trying to win, we’re always gonna try and put our best foot forward and what we can do now is try and do that for this season and this moment and that’s what we’re gonna do and that’s our responsibility.”

Other Notable Trades

The Denver Broncos traded wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans for a 2019 fourth-round pick. The teams also swapped 2019 seventh-round picks.

The Green Bay Packers traded safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick.

The Packers also traded running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2020 seventh-round pick.