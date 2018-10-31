Santa Fe Women’s Basketball Gets Ready to Open the Season

Santa Fe College women’s basketball is playing host to the South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets to open the season. The Saints had a good season last year. They went to the state tournament with a 17-13 overall record and 6-3 MFC record but lost in the first round. The Lady Jets also are coming off a good 2017-18 season, where they went to the national tournament representing their region in Georgia.

Coaches Thoughts

Head coach for the Saints Chanda Stebbins won the MFC Coach of the Year title last season. She said that the Mid-Florida Conference (made of Santa Fe, Central Florida, Daytona, and FSCJ) is going to be a tough one this season.

Stebbins said that this fall she’s noticed a rise in the team’s energy. She also said one area fans will see a big improvement at is the team’s defense.

Star Players

One of the standouts for the Saints is Stephanie Jackson (14.8 PPG), who was awarded both MFC First Team and the FCSAA All-State Team. However, due to an injury, she will miss 4-6 weeks to start the season.

Also named to the MFC First Team was Janasia Law (11.6 PPG, 4.2 AST per game), Brianna Richardson (11.6 PPG), and Ivana Boyd (8.3 ppg, 8.7 REB per game). Julie Fournier (9.0 PPG) made the MFC Second Team.

Stebbins said that she has a good group of girls and that the team is more stacked then the previous year.

She also expressed how she’s seen an improvement in the fundamental things. Stebbins said her team has the right mindset going into the season.

Game Time and Meet the Team Event

The Saints take on the Lady Jets Thursday at 7 p.m. The men’s team host the Red Devils Basketball Academy earlier at 5 p.m.

On Friday at Maple Street Biscuit Company in Tioga, the team will have a Meet the Team Event at 6 p.m.