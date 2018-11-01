Georgia Travels To Kentucky For Top 10 Matchup

For the second week in a row, the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1 SEC) will be in the middle of a top 10 matchup. Last week, they were victorious over the Florida Gators, but this week, they’ll have the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (7-1, 4-1 SEC) to deal with.

A Lot On the Line

Saturday’s game is set to be one of the biggest of the season for both Georgia and Kentucky. The winner of this matchup will earn the SEC East title and represent the division in Atlanta at the SEC Championship game.

This kind of pressure is not unfamiliar territory for the Bulldogs, though. With all of their recent success, Georgia has a lot of experience playing in big games. Head coach Kirby Smart says this is something to be expected when you play in this conference.

While it’s sure to be an exciting matchup, it’s also going to be a challenging one for the Bulldogs. Smart says it’ll probably be his team’s toughest challenge to date because they haven’t played a team yet who has a defense with as much experience, size, stature, and strength as the one Kentucky brings to the table.

On the other side of the ball, this game is arguably the biggest matchup ever for the Wildcats. Head coach Mark Stoops is hopeful his players will be able to step up to the plate and handle the spotlight.

Having never been to an SEC Championship game, making it to Atlanta would mean a lot to the entire Kentucky team and its fans.

One game for a trip to Atlanta. #SECNation pic.twitter.com/HgTZirpb8M — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 31, 2018

Georgia Run Game

One of the keys to the game will be how successful Georgia is in their run game and how successful Kentucky is at stopping it. After losing top running backs last year, Smart is happy with the way his current guys have stepped up, especially when having to face tough defenses in the SEC.

Stoops, meanwhile, understands Georgia’s running backs will be just as tough as they were last season and hopes his team will be able to prevent them from gaining a lot of rushing yards as much as possible.

Kickoff for Saturday’s matchup between Kentucky and Georgia will be at 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS.