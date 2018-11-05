Home / NFL / MNF Preview: Titans at Cowboys
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game in Houston. Prescott will not know if he has a new No. 1 receiver with the Cowboys until the quarterback gets a chance to see how quickly Amari Cooper can be assimilated into the offense. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

MNF Preview: Titans at Cowboys

Kate Venezio November 5, 2018 NFL 21 Views

The Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans kick-off Monday Night Football at the AT&T Stadium tonight. Both teams share a 3-4 record, sitting multiple games behind their division leaders.

Dallas

Monday’s game will be the Cowboy’s first game in two weeks. The Cowboys fell 17-20 to NFC leader, the Washington Redskins, on Oct. 21. But quarterback Dak Prescott will have a new weapon: Amari Cooper. The wide receiver will make his Cowboy debut Monday, coming from the Oakland Raiders at the end of the trade deadline.

Cooper says he’s excited to play for America’s team.

Both executive vice president Stephen Jones and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said they can’t wait to get Cooper out there, according to CBS Sports.

Prescott threw for 273 yards, completing 62.9 percent of his passes against the Redskins. He’s struggled this season with a completion rate almost identical at 62.1 percent. This season he’s only thrown for 1,417 yards, 8 scores and 4 interceptions. Prescott said the time to win is now.

Tennessee

On the other side of the ball, the Titans have dropped their last three games. Quarterback Marcus Mariota will start after dealing with an injury to his right elbow. The No. 2 overall pick in 2015 has struggled this season, accounting for 1,030 passing yards, 3 touchdown pass and 5 interceptions in six games.

Mariota is staying positive heading into the week 9 game.

There’s more on the line tonight for Mariota than just snapping a three-game losing streak. Mariota must prove his worth in order to receive a contract extension.

Titians head coach Mike Vrabel said they need to recreate the fourth-quarter passing mentality.

With nine games ahead of them, the Titans remain optimistic.

“At the end of the day, the sky is not falling,” safety Kevin Byard said. “We know we have a good team, but we have things we need to improve on, just like every single team in the NFL,” according to Titans Online.

Game Info

The game is crucial for both teams if they want to play into January.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET in Arlington, TX. The matchup will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Tags

About Kate Venezio

Kate Venezio is a fourth-year telecommunication-news student at the University of Florida. Kate does it all: Behind the camera she captures emotional moments as a photographer for the University of Florida Athletic Association. She's comfortable being in front of the camera, too. Kate interviews players, coaches, fans and family members for pre- and post-game coverage as a beat reporter for ESPN Gainesville/WRUF-FM. In addition, Kate produces the sports segment for the weekly WUFT News program. There, she's responsible for writing the script in its entirety to include production commands. The presentation includes video highlights and interviews taped and edited, and Kate then live anchors the final package on a daily deadline. In addition, she writes stories for wruf.com where she informs sports fans of local, state, and national trending topics. Kate also utilizes social media as a tool to help get the stories in front of viewers. 

Check Also

Biggest matchups heading into NFL Week 9

Big-time trades, undefeated streaks, the Brady-Rodgers quarterback duel and still no Le’Veon Bell all categorize …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties