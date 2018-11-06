Home / Feature Sports News / Week 11 College Football Playoff Poll
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018 file photo Charley Green buffs the NCAA college football championship trophy before a coaches news conference in Atlanta. The College Football Playoff selection committee begins its fifth season Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 of presenting weekly rankings and if form holds two schools in the first top four will go on to play in the semifinals. (AP Photo/David Goldman, file)

Week 11 College Football Playoff Poll

Katie Walsh November 6, 2018 Feature Sports News 104 Views

After yet another full weekend of great college football, the new Top 25 for the College Football Playoffs will be announced tonight.

College Football Playoffs Projected Top 4

After their best win of the season, 29-0 over then No. 3, LSU, Alabama is projected to be, once again, No.1.

Following the Crimson Tide projected at No. 2 is Clemson after a 77-16 win over Louisville.

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) carries against LSU safety Grant Delpit (9) and linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) on a pass play in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 

 

Coming in at No.3 after firing back at Northwestern in the second half, with a 31-21 win is Notre Dame. Michigan’s impressive 42-7 dusting of then-No. 15 Penn State should be enough to move into the No. 4 spot.

Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson, left, tries to break a tackle by Notre Dame’s Te’von Coney during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

Semifinals Predictions

No.1 Alabama is projected to face off with No.4 Michigan while No.2 Clemson is projected to face off with No. 3 Notre Dame.

But if Georgia beats Alabama in the SEC playoff game, and Ohio State beats Michigan, there may be some changes.

Unfortunately for UCF, with their schedule and intensity and even with an 8-0 record, they still won’t have enough to get ahead of the top 5 power teams to make it into the semifinals.

New Years Six Projected Games

Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. West Virginia

Fiesta Bowl: Kentucky vs. UCF

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Washington State

Sugar Bowl: LSU vs. Oklahoma

Cotton Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan

Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Notre Dame

