Week 11 College Football Playoff Poll

After yet another full weekend of great college football, the new Top 25 for the College Football Playoffs will be announced tonight.

November 5, 2018

College Football Playoffs Projected Top 4

After their best win of the season, 29-0 over then No. 3, LSU, Alabama is projected to be, once again, No.1.

Following the Crimson Tide projected at No. 2 is Clemson after a 77-16 win over Louisville.

Coming in at No.3 after firing back at Northwestern in the second half, with a 31-21 win is Notre Dame. Michigan’s impressive 42-7 dusting of then-No. 15 Penn State should be enough to move into the No. 4 spot.

Semifinals Predictions

No.1 Alabama is projected to face off with No.4 Michigan while No.2 Clemson is projected to face off with No. 3 Notre Dame.

But if Georgia beats Alabama in the SEC playoff game, and Ohio State beats Michigan, there may be some changes.

Unfortunately for UCF, with their schedule and intensity and even with an 8-0 record, they still won’t have enough to get ahead of the top 5 power teams to make it into the semifinals.

New Years Six Projected Games

Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. West Virginia

Fiesta Bowl: Kentucky vs. UCF

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Washington State

Sugar Bowl: LSU vs. Oklahoma

Cotton Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan

Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Notre Dame