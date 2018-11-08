Class 4A Local High School Football Teams in Playoffs

The 2018 FHSAA football playoffs start tomorrow for the regional quarterfinal round. Class 4A has three local teams on the bracket: P.K. Yonge, Santa Fe and Bradford.

No.2 Santa Fe has a bye this week and will head straight into regional semifinals. No.4 P.K. Yonge and No. 5 Bradford will play each other.

The P.K. Yonge Blue Waves will host the Bradford Tornadoes this Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Matchup

Heading into this matchup, Bradford is the clear underdog. P.K. Yonge finished their season 9-1, while Bradford was 5-5. P.K. Yonge was also 6-0 at home, which is unfortunate for Bradford since they will not have home field advantage. However, Bradford does have a better away record of 4-1. P.K. Yonge’s away record is 3-1.

P.K. Yonge scores an average of 48.1 points per game, while Bradford only averages 19.6. If Bradford has a shot in this game, it’s because of their run game. The Tornadoes are averaging 192.3 rushing yards per game. Other than that, the Blue Waves are crushing the Tornadoes in every other state category.

P.K. Yonge Stats:

Rushing Yds/G: 195.3

Passing Yds/G: 229.4

Tackles/G: 73.6

Sacks/G: 1

Bradford States:

Rushing Yds/G: 192.3

Passing Yds/G: 93

Tackles/G: 35.2

Sacks/G: 0.7

The Tornadoes need to be on the look out for P.K. Yonge’s #4 Carter Kutchko, who averages 228.1 total yards per game.

Coach McDonald’s Thoughts Heading into the Game

P.K. Yonge’s head coach Marcus McDonald had a lot to say about his leading into this matchup.

McDonald believes Bradford is a very similar team on both sides of the ball.

Because of that similarity, the Blue Waves have basically been coached twice all week.

McDonald says the team has been in playoff mode since the season kicked off, so they are ready to hit the field.