Gator’s Offensive Line Works to Improve

After last week’s Homecoming blunder against Missouri, the Florida Gators are looking to bounce back come Saturday against South Carolina. It’s another big SEC match-up for the Gators. Offensive Line Coach John Hevesy talks about the improvement’s his guys need to make if they want to come out of Saturday with a win.

One of Florida’s biggest problems last Saturday was the offense’s inability to get down the field. The team wasn’t able to score more than two touchdown in the game. The Tiger’s defense proved a challenge for Feleipe Franks, who was only able to throw for 84 passing yards. Part of the reason for the redshirt-sophomore’s lack-luster performance is due to the lack of time he had to make decisions.

Hevesy says fundamentally, the offensive line needs to think on every play on getting back to the basics. Too many times, he’s seen his players forget that.

He has faith in his offensive line and knows that they are capable of success. One of the players who he is most impressed with Martez Ivey. The senior from Apopka, Florida has played in all nine games so far. Hevesy is proud of the way Ivey has stepped up and lead the O-Line and says Ivey is the “number one guy” who’s shown up ready to work hard in practice.

Both Ivey and redshirt-junior Nick Buchanan share their thoughts on the offense as a whole at this point in the season.

Ivey and Buchanan: Veteran Voices

Ivey, who last season was named Second Team All-SEC, hopes his fellow offensive lineman can better anticipate the opponent’s move. While he understands how difficult of a task it is, he highlights the advantages of knowing what is going to happen.

One of the biggest concerns to Gator fans is the quarterback situation. While some have faith in Franks, others want Coach Mullen to give Kyle Trask more snaps. Buchanan talks about the great similarities both quarterbacks share.

While Ivey is proud of his team’s successes so far, he knows there is room for improvement. He is not yet satisfied.

The offensive line has a chance to prove themselves in a big way come Saturday. Gators need a win to add to their 6-3 resume. Kickoff against the Gamecocks is set for noon.