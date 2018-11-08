Home / College Football / Gator’s Offensive Line Works to Improve
Florida tight end C'yontai Lewis (80) is stopped for a loss by Missouri defensive linemen Walter Palmore (99) and Chris Turner (39) after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Gator’s Offensive Line Works to Improve

Cassandra Amunndson November 8, 2018 College Football, Feature Sports News, Gainesville, Gator Football 16 Views

After last week’s Homecoming blunder against Missouri, the Florida Gators are looking to bounce back come Saturday against South Carolina. It’s another big SEC match-up for the Gators. Offensive Line Coach John Hevesy talks about the improvement’s his guys need to make if they want to come out of Saturday with a win.

One of Florida’s biggest problems last Saturday was the offense’s inability to get down the field. The team wasn’t able to score more than two touchdown in the game. The Tiger’s defense proved a challenge for Feleipe Franks, who was only able to throw for 84 passing yards. Part of the reason for the redshirt-sophomore’s lack-luster performance is due to the lack of time he had to make decisions.

Hevesy says fundamentally, the offensive line needs to think on every play on getting back to the basics. Too many times, he’s seen his players forget that.

 

He has faith in his offensive line and knows that they are capable of success. One of the players who he is most impressed with Martez Ivey. The senior from Apopka, Florida has played in all nine games so far. Hevesy is proud of the way Ivey has stepped up and lead the O-Line and says Ivey is the “number one guy” who’s shown up ready to work hard in practice.

Both Ivey and redshirt-junior Nick Buchanan share their thoughts on the offense as a whole at this point in the season.

Ivey and Buchanan: Veteran Voices

Ivey, who last season was named Second Team All-SEC, hopes his fellow offensive lineman can better anticipate the opponent’s move. While he understands how difficult of a task it is, he highlights the advantages of knowing what is going to happen.

One of the biggest concerns to Gator fans is the quarterback situation. While some have faith in Franks, others want Coach Mullen to give Kyle Trask more snaps. Buchanan talks about the great similarities both quarterbacks share.

While Ivey is proud of his team’s successes so far, he knows there is room for improvement. He is not yet satisfied.

The offensive line has a chance to prove themselves in a big way come Saturday. Gators need a win to add to their 6-3 resume. Kickoff against the Gamecocks is set for noon.

About Cassandra Amunndson

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Thursday Night Football Preview: Panthers at Steelers

Week 10 of the NFL season kicks off tonight with Thursday Night Football when the Carolina …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties