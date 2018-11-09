Jaguars Come Off Bye Week, Visit Colts

The Jaguars visit the Colts this weekend, coming off a bye-week at the halfway point of the season.

Jacksonville is looking to bounce back and have a better second half of the season after going 3-5 through the teams first eight games. That includes going 0-2 in division games, with losses to the Titans and Texans so far.

Jags Looking to Bounce Back

Their last time out, the Jaguars lost in London to the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles 24-18. That marked their fourth consecutive loss, a streak they’re looking to end Sunday in Indianapolis.

In good news for the Jags, they are expecting star running back Leonard Fournette to be back in action this week at Lucas Oil Stadium. Fournette will be making his return after missing five games with a hamstring injury. He suffered it in the Jaguars’ 31-12 win against the Jets in Week 4.

The team will hope that he’s a boost to a running back group that was thin behind T.J. Yeldon, with Corey Grant also suffering an injury. Now the position seems strong, with the team having made a trade for Carlos Hyde and signing free agent running back Jamaal Charles.

Unfortunately for Jacksonville, they have bad injury news on the other side of the ball. Star cornerback A.J. Bouye has been ruled out of the game with a calf injury, with linebacker Telvin Smith is listed as questionable on an injury report that is heavy on defensive players.

The Jags will need as many healthy bodies as possible as they’ll look to stop Andrew Luck, quarterback for the Colts. Luck has 23 touchdowns to eight interceptions, and has thrown for 2,187 yards on the season.

The Colts are also at 3-5 and coming off of a bye, but they had some momentum before the off week, getting two straight wins, 37-5 over the Bills, and 42-28 over the Raiders. Luck played well in those games, throwing for a combined seven touchdowns to zero interceptions.

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 1 p.m.