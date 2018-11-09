Home / Uncategorized / Packers look to bounce back from loss when they host Dolphins Sunday
Packers look to bounce back from loss when they host Dolphins Sunday

Leo Bruner November 9, 2018 Uncategorized 115 Views

Miami visits Lambeau field for the first time in 8 years on Sunday when they face the Packers. This game is crucial for both teams playoff chances. Surprisingly the Packers offense has struggled entering the week. The Dolphins have played better than most expected so far this year.

Green Bay Off to Slow Start

Green Bay faced two of the best teams in the NFL the past two weekends. The Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots. The Packers lost to them both. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been himself of late and seemingly can no longer carry the Packers to victories on his own. The defense has performed better this year under new Defensive Coordinator Mike Pettine. However, they recently traded defensive standout HaHa Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins. They now start converted veteran corner Tramon Williams in his place.

In order to beat Green Bay, the Dolphins must pressure Aaron Rodgers. His mobility has become less and less dangerous throughout the season. His innate ability to escape the pocket and make throws under pressure is hindered by his bad knee. He has still been accurate throwing from inside and outside the pocket. So far on the year, he has thrown 15 touchdowns to only 1 interception.

The Packers wide receiver corps is banged up and relying heavily on rookie wideouts. A matchup to look out for in the secondary is Minkah Fitzpatrick against Davante Adams. These are two elite talents at the wide receiver and cornerback positions. They should be lined up against each other for the majority of the game.

Green Bay plays like a much different team at home. They have not yet won on the road, but are undefeated at home. Loses on the road include Washington, Detroit, New England and Los Angeles. At home, Aaron Rodgers has been much more accurate. Whoever can better impose the run and control timer of possession will have a huge advantage. This could be a defining win for two teams on the verge of a playoff spot.

