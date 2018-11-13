Jacksonville Jaguars now 3-6 after tough loss 29-26 loss on Sunday

This time last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars ended week 10 on a three-game winning streak with a 6-3 overall record. Fast forward to week 10 in this season, the Jaguars are on a five-game losing streak after Sunday’s tough 29-26 loss against the Indianapolis Colts. The Jags are now the reverse of last season, with an overall record 3-6.

"We’re much better than 3-6, but we’re playing like 3-6 and our record says 3-6 and we are 3-6." — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 13, 2018

In the beginning of October, the Jags were 3-1 and in first place in the AFC South. Now, Jacksonville is in last place after losing to all three AFC South teams (Texans, Titans and Colts).

Are the playoffs out of the question?

With a 3-6 record, the playoffs seem way out of reach, but, it is not impossible. In 1996, Jacksonville had a 3-6 record but still managed to make it to the playoffs. Three other teams have also made it to the playoffs with a 3-6 record: the New England Patriots (1994), the Detriot Lions (1995) and the Washington Redskins (2012).

“People are believing, and we’re ready to fight, and we just got to get back to the drawing board and get it done,” Defensive tackle Abry Jones says.

What’s stopping the Jags from winning games?

“There were made errors during the game and they capitalized on that,” Coach Doug Marrone says.

A good defense can win a game; a bad defense can lose a game. Jacksonville’s performance on Sunday was a clear example of that. In the first half, the Jaguars allowed four touchdowns and 306 yards. While the defense made a comeback to hold the Colts’ offense scoreless, that was not enough to secure a win.

Communication also seems to be a problem spot for the team. While the Colts had an impressive first-half performance, Jacksonville’s defense struggled during multiple plays. Defensive linebacker Telvin Smith, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and safety Barry Church were caught looking at each other and teammates after blown coverages, showing there is a lack of communication among players on the field. In addition, Ramsey seemed in the wrong position in two major plays: during the first-down, 53-yard touchdown reception by Colts tight end Eric Ebron and again in the second half before a 12-yard touchdown by Ebron.

Missed opportunities seem to also be holding the Jags back from a win. Despite Jacksonville’s ability to grab a win in the last two games, Marrone says the missed opportunities started before the final drive.

“The things that were done beforehand are taking the game away from us,” Marrone says.

What’s Next?

The Jags will be back home on Sunday to host the Pittsburg Steelers at 1 p.m.