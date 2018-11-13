Monday Night Football Recap: Giants beat 49ers 27-23

The New York Giants finally snapped their five-game losing streak Monday night with a 27-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers. It was all thanks to Giants quarterback Eli Manning who solidified the win with a late touchdown pass.

“Happy for our guys. It’s always fun to win a game,” Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said. “Like I told them I said, the ones that you have to fight the hardest for are the ones that should feel the best.”

“Oh Man”-ning

There were only 53 seconds left on the clock when Manning threw to Sterling Shepard for a 3-yard touchdown to win the game.

“But when we’ve needed touchdowns, we’ve been able to get them late in games. We felt confident about it and the guys made some great plays,” Manning said. “It was big. We got good players, we got good receivers, and they finally played some man to man and we were able to make some plays.”

Manning threw two touchdown passes to Odell Beckham Jr. earlier in the night to set up for the late game-winning drive. Saquon Barkley had a 23-yard catch to get the ball into the red zone to set Manning and Shepard up for the final play.

Manning ended up throwing 19 of 31 for 188 yards and three touchdowns. He didn’t throw an interception and was sacked only once for eight yards.

49ers Woes

49ers quarterback Nick Mullens didn’t look as hot in his second career start with the team. He finished the game completing 27 of 38 passes for 250 yards, with just one touchdown and two interceptions. The first of those interceptions being a set up for a 10-yard touchdown pass from Manning to Beckham.

“I don’t know, I just feel like I could have been better. Put the ball where it should have been, I didn’t or I was late to it I guess you could say,” Mullens said. “It was just frustrating. Coach Shanahan talks about the moment of truth, that is a moment of truth if you ever see one. I didn’t get the job done.”

It wasn’t a completely terrible night for San Francisco though. 49ers Running back Matt Breida ran for 101 yards and scored two touchdowns. Breida’s second touchdown set up a 30-yard field goal by Robbie Gould. Gould’s field goal gave the 49ers a 23-20 lead with 2:46 to go.

Up Next

The Giants improved to 2-7 and get ready to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home on Sunday. Then, the 49ers, who are now 2-8, get a rest before they visit the Buccaneers on Nov. 25.