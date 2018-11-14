LSU Hosts the Rice Owls for Last Home Game of Season

The No. 7 LSU Tigers are set to host the Rice Owls (1-10) this Saturday. LSU is headed into their last home game with a 99.5% chance to win the game.

Recap of Last Week

The Tigers were able to bounce back with a 24-17 win against Arkansas after a tough loss against Alabama the week prior. Joe Burrow was 15 of 21 for 195 yards with a touchdown. Running back Nick Brossette had 90 yards with 23 carries. While LSU’s defensive dominated the game with three sacks and Grant Delpit leading the team with six tackles. They have used this past week for development.

“It’s good, we talk about on going skill development as were always looking to put players in the best position that we can. This has been a good week for us to do that, it comes at a good time,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said.

The Owls are coming off a 28-13 loss against Louisiana Tech. Their passing game is improving slightly while Shawn Stankavage was 18 of 32 for 216 yards.

Tigers vs. Owls

The 18 seniors on LSU are set to play their last home game on Saturday. Foster Moreau has played the season as No. 18 for the Tigers.

“Fantastic, he’s done a tremendous job. Battled some injuries in the beginning. Always there for us, always there early. Tremendous leader, tremendous football player. One of the toughest guys on our team,” Orgeron said.

The team will also be short on two defensive players due to injury, cornerback Kristian Fulton and defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko.

The Owls have not won a game since their first one of the season. They are coming in on a strong SEC team looking to still play in a big bowl game. Their passing game has improved but third-down conversions will be hard on the Tigers defense.

Game Time

The Tigers and Owls will kick off at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday.