Santa Fe High School is Hosting Dunnellon in the Second Round of the Playoffs

The Santa Fe Raiders will be facing the Dunnellon Tigers Friday night in the Region Semifinals. This is part of the 2018 FHSAA Football Class 4A tournament and the Raiders are hosting. Dunnellon goes into the game with a 6-5 record. Santa Fe enters the game with a 5-5 record. The Raiders are a 2 seed in the tournament and was given a first round bye last week. The Tigers are a 3 seed in the tournament and last week beat South Sumter 41-13. The Raiders scored 27 of their points in just the first quarter.

Dunnellon typically out scores Santa Fe in points per game 23.7 to 18.2. The last time these two teams played was in 2015 when Santa Fe beat Dunnellon in the second round of the playoffs. If the Raiders can pull off a win it will be their first time winning a second round game since 2003 when they beat Middleburg 45-22.

RAIDER NATION Playoff Game this Friday at home against Dunnellon at 7:30. First 30 students get free at the main gate. #codered @SF_rowdyraiders — Santa Fe Football ☠️ (@SFHS_Raiders) November 14, 2018

Coaches Thoughts

Doc Pollard head coach for Santa Fe says that while his team has gotten better fundamentally its not the only way the team has improved.

Pollard says the community is very excited about Santa Fe being back in the playoffs.

While Coach Pollard said the team is a work in progress, he also acknowledges they are on a progressive trend and if they continue they’ll be a “…force to be reckoned with.”

Star Players

Two of the bigger names on the field are Jaquavion Fraziars and Maurice Goolsby. The pair both play for Dunnellon. Fraziars is a 6’4 185lb 4 star junior ATH. He holds offers from Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, etc. Goolsby is 6’5 195lb 4 star senior WR. He is currently committed to Florida State.

Coach Pollard agrees guys like Fraziars and Goolsby will be tough to play.

Game Time

Santa Fe plays Dunnellon Friday (11/16/18) at 7:30pm.