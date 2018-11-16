Jaguars look to snap losing strak against the Steelers

The Jaguars return home to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday after losing to the Colts in Indianapolis last week.

Coming into the Game

This is the Jaguars first time home in a month and their last outing against the Colts did not go the way they planned. The Jaguars lost to the Colts 29-26, marking their 5th consecutive loss.

The Jaguars are looking to snap this losing streak against the Steelers this Sunday.

The Jaguars sit last in the AFC South, with only 3 wins and 6 losses for the season. This record leaves them at 24th in the entire National Football League.

This will be the first meeting of the year for both of these teams. Last season, the Jaguars defeated the Steelers in both of their meetings, including a win the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

Jaguars Game Plan

For the Jaguars to change the direction of their season with a win on Sunday, they must see more from their powerful running back, Leonard Fournette.

Leonard return from an injury last week and is definitely a force to be reckoned with when he is healthy. Hopefully his return will spark some much needed energy for the Jaguars.

Injury Report

2 players questionable

2 players doubtful

1 player out For the @farahandfarah Injury Report heading into Sunday's game ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/3wsIecIbeA — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 16, 2018

A Comfortable Winning-Streak

Coming into this week with a completely different story, the Steelers are on a five-game winning streak after beating the Panthers 52-21 last week.

The Steelers sit at the top of the AFC North with 6 wins and only 2 losses. The last time these two teams met the Steelers took a loss in the AFC Divisional Playoff, so they may be looking for some revenge this weekend.

Steelers Game Plan

In order for the Steelers to continue their success, they must rely on the return of their running back, James Conner, who left last week’s game against the Panthers with a concussion.

Conner participated in a full week of practice and is expected to play this Sunday, but he is still undergoing concussion protocol.

Kickoff Sunday is set for 1 pm.