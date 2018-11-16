Home / NHL / Tampa Bay Lightning top Pittsburgh Penguins With Point’s Hat Trick
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Litsseny Carrasquero November 16, 2018 NHL, Tampa Bay Lightning 17 Views

Brayden Point scored the sixth-fastest hat trick in NHL history to lead the Bolts to a 4-3 win in Pittsburgh Thursday night.

How Exactly Did It Happen?

The Penguins started to melt at the end of the first period after taking three consecutive penalties.

Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin got called for tripping and slashing which gave the Lightning a full two-minute, five-on-three advantage.

Point then began with 2.7 seconds remaining in the first period as he passed Penguins goaltender Matt Murray to put the Lightning on board.

Forty-one seconds later into the second period he tied the game with his second goal of the night.

Then, it took him just 47 seconds to give the Lightning the lead with his 12th goal of the season.

Bill Mosienko holds the record, scoring three times in 21 seconds for Chicago against New York in 1952.

Vasilevskiy’s Injury

The Lightning dealt with G Andrei Vasilevskiy who is out indefinitely since being placed on injury reserve due to a fractured foot.

With Vasilevskiy sidelined, the Lightning started 26-year-old Louis Domingue.

In his five starts this season, Domingue has a 3-2-0 record with a .887 save percentage and 3.43 goals-against average.

To backup Domingue, the Lightning have recalled 27-year-old Eddie Pasquale from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.

Although Pasquale has never started in an NHL game, he has a 4-2-0 record this season with the Crunch.

Coming Up Next

The Tampa Bay Lightning continue the road trip on Saturday with a matchup versus the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center at 1:00 p.m.

You can stream the game on the FOX Sports GO app.

The Pittsburgh Penguins also continue their road trip as they take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre at 7:00 p.m.

 

