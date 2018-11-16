Tampa Bay Lightning top Pittsburgh Penguins With Point’s Hat Trick

Brayden Point scored the sixth-fastest hat trick in NHL history to lead the Bolts to a 4-3 win in Pittsburgh Thursday night.

How Exactly Did It Happen?

The Penguins started to melt at the end of the first period after taking three consecutive penalties.

Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin got called for tripping and slashing which gave the Lightning a full two-minute, five-on-three advantage.

Point then began with 2.7 seconds remaining in the first period as he passed Penguins goaltender Matt Murray to put the Lightning on board.

Forty-one seconds later into the second period he tied the game with his second goal of the night.

Then, it took him just 47 seconds to give the Lightning the lead with his 12th goal of the season.

Brayden Point needed a whole 1:31 to pot a natural hat trick against the Pens — couldn't even break 90 seconds, smh 🎥: @NHLGIFs pic.twitter.com/jLNYnev6F5 — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) November 16, 2018

Bill Mosienko holds the record, scoring three times in 21 seconds for Chicago against New York in 1952.

Fastest Hat Tricks: NHL History Bill Mosienko Mar 23, 1952 :21

Jean Beliveau Nov 5, 1955 :44

Jack Darragh Jan 16, 1919 1:00

Derek King Oct 15, 1991 118

Harry Oliver Jan 11, 1927 1:25

Brayden Point Thursday 1:31 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 16, 2018

Vasilevskiy’s Injury

The Lightning dealt with G Andrei Vasilevskiy who is out indefinitely since being placed on injury reserve due to a fractured foot.

JUST IN: @TBLightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy fractured his foot and is expected to be out for a while (via @DarrenDreger) More details: https://t.co/It4EMtOdp3 pic.twitter.com/hjHACWu7vV — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) November 15, 2018

With Vasilevskiy sidelined, the Lightning started 26-year-old Louis Domingue.

In his five starts this season, Domingue has a 3-2-0 record with a .887 save percentage and 3.43 goals-against average.

To backup Domingue, the Lightning have recalled 27-year-old Eddie Pasquale from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.

We have recalled Eddie Pasquale from the @syracusecrunch. https://t.co/ciBZojLb3C — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 15, 2018

Although Pasquale has never started in an NHL game, he has a 4-2-0 record this season with the Crunch.

Coming Up Next

The Tampa Bay Lightning continue the road trip on Saturday with a matchup versus the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center at 1:00 p.m.

You can stream the game on the FOX Sports GO app.

The Pittsburgh Penguins also continue their road trip as they take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre at 7:00 p.m.