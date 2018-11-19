Joey Logano Captures First NASCAR Cup Series Title

After Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami, the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series had a first-time champion.

28-year-old Joey Logano captured his first championship with a win at Sunday’s race, bringing home the title for the No. 22 Ford Fusion car and Team Penske.

“Sliced Bread” Finally Brings It Home

It was a victorious moment for the Connecticut native, considering he finished as the runner-up in 2016.

The win might not have been a surprise to the confident Logano, but it was a bit of a surprise in terms of Vegas. Logano went into Homestead with the worst odds to win among the four racers still in contention, behind Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, and defending series champion Martin Truex, Jr.

Joey Logano wins his first career Cup Series championship after entering Homestead with the worst odds to win title among Championship 4 drivers (7-2). pic.twitter.com/XUaNvAezYc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 19, 2018

Right after winning the title, Logano was vividly emotional, telling NBC:

“We did it! We won the championship. I can’t believe it.”

"We won the championship! I can't believe it!"@JoeyLogano in tears after winning his FIRST @NASCAR Cup Series championship! #TeamJL pic.twitter.com/AH5bdMJgtp — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) November 18, 2018

It was a self-made prophecy that came true in South Florida. Logano called his shot before the race and now will have a whole winter to celebrate his first Cup Series title in his 10 years of top-flight racing.