The Gator Volleyball Team Wins Twice, Signs UGA Transfer

The No. 13 Florida Gator Volleyball team picked up three wins: one against LSU, and two from Georgia. However, not both of Georgia’s wins were on the court. Sophomore T’ara Ceasar signed with the Gators Monday and will transfer from the University of Georgia in January.

T’ara Ceasar

The former Bulldog player was named SEC Defensive Payer of the Week in September and SEC Freshman of the Week seven times during the 2017 season, according to FloridaGators.com. Ceasar led all freshman in points per set in all conferences that season.

“This was a very hard decision to make; however, I wish nothing but the best for the University and for Georgia’s volleyball program to continue to prevail,” Ceasar said. “I am excited for the opportunities that may lay ahead for my future and what God has in store for me.”

Florida Gators volleyball head coach Mary Wise said, “Even though she will only be playing here two years, she’s going to leave her mark. It’s going to be in the record book, it’s going to be with our family, and Tara will be a part of Gator Volleyball for years to come.”

Ceasar is no stranger to the Gators. She played with Thayer Hall and Rachael Kramer on the USA Women’s Collegiate National Team in China in the Summer of 2018.

So excited to be able to call you a Gator, @TaraCeasar2 😄 Welcome to the family! 💙🧡https://t.co/3x11oThgw7#GoGators pic.twitter.com/sXvM8YqLma — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) November 19, 2018

Another Victory Over UGA

Florida swept Georgia in Athens Sunday, moving to 23-5 on the season and 14-2 in the SEC. Sitting at second place in the SEC behind the eleventh-ranked University of Kentucky. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs drop to 13-14 on the year, and 4-12 SEC.

Junior Libero Allie Gregory led the team defensively with 18 digs, averaging 6.0 digs per set. Her effort did not go unnoticed as she was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week Monday, earning the title for her first time at UF.

The Gators combined for 10 blocks, five from Holly Carlton and a team-best six from Rachael Kramer.

Offense

Rachael Kramer registered 11 kills, marking her 12th match in double-digit kills this season. Kramer reached a season-best .667 hitting percentage. Paige Hammons was behind her with six kills, and Taelor Kellum and Holly Carlton followed closely with five kills each. Hammons and Kellum both hit over .350 in the three sets.

For the 26th time this season, Allie Monserez led the team in assists. She recorded 17 assists and her sister, Marlie Monserez, followed behind with eight.

Up Next

The Gators travel to Knoxville, TN, to face the Lady Volunteers Wednesday at 5 p.m. Florida then returns home Friday to take on South Carolina in their final game of the regular season at the Exactech Arena.