Florida Women’s Basketball Face Undefeated Indiana Hoosiers

The Florida women’s basketball team heads to Bloomington, Indiana to take on the (4-0) Hoosiers on Wednesday. This will be just the fourth meeting ever between these two teams and the first in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

An unfortunate school record has been accomplished for the Gators. This is the first time in program history that they start their season 0-4. Head coach Cameron Newbauer is now 11-23 overall with the Gators in his second year coaching the team.

Series Record

The undefeated Hoosiers hold a 2-1 lead on the Gators. Their first ever match up was back in the 1980-81 season in a neutral site. Furthermore, they’ve only met once in Gainesville and their most recent meeting came in 2016. It ended with Indiana coming out on top 102-88 in the Florida Sunshine Classic in Winter Park, Florida.

Junior Delicia Washington has experience against this Indiana team as she scored 31 points against the Hoosiers in their loss back in 2016.

Last Time Out

Florida Gators

Florida faced Northwestern and led the Wildcats for over 32 minutes this past Sunday night. They were up by 11 points with 3:14 left in the game until a run by the Wildcats settled an overtime showdown. The Wildcats outscored the Gators 11-2 in extra time and eventually defeated the Gators 83-74 behind Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah’s 18 points and Lindsey Pulliam’s 22 points.

A game that ended in OT, highlights from the 🐊🐊 team effort vs. Northwestern. 👀🏀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DR77Ul9jph — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) November 18, 2018

Some bright spots for the Gators were Funda Nakkasoglu, Zada Williams and Delicia Washington’s performances. Nakkasoglu has now scored a three-pointer in 27 straight games and ended her night with 26 points on 9-13 shooting in 42 minutes of action and she was 3 of 5 from beyond the arc which further improves her three-point percentage. She now also increased her scoring average from 22.0 to 23.0 ppg on the season.

Nakkasoglu now leads the SEC through games as of Nov. 18, in:

Scoring (23.0)

20-point games (4)

Three-point field goals made (17)

Three-point field goals made per game (4.3)

Three-point field goal percentage (.586)

Minutes played per game (38.8)

Williams finished with a career-high 14 points off the bench but fouled out in just 21 minutes of action.

4:45 Q3 | Florida 48, Northwestern 42. Gators are bringing the 🔥 @OConnellCTR – seven-straight makes for UF. Zada Williams has tied her career high with 12 points. pic.twitter.com/Np0iAxs2LC — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) November 18, 2018

Meanwhile, Washington’s 14 points, nine rebounds, and five assists were a solid stat line for the junior. She did struggle offensively as she shot 5 of 20 on the night. However, she scored a career-high 33 points in the game prior to Northwestern against Mercer. Expect a big bounce back from Washington against the Hoosiers.

Indiana Hoosiers

The Hoosiers beat the North Florida Ospreys 75-52 when they traveled to Jacksonville this past Sunday.

Redshirt junior guard Ali Patberg managed the first double-double of the season for the squad with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Patberg leads the scoring average as well in scoring (16.3 ppg), rebounding (9.7 rbg), and assists (4.0 apg).

With her 10th rebound of the day, @alipaige_14 records the Hoosiers first double-double of the season! She's leading the way with 13 points #iuwbb ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/fGhgP0YRH3 — Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) November 18, 2018

Furthermore, the Hoosiers are averaging 67 points through their first three games of the season. They’ve defeated Milwaukee 68-66 and Oakland 59-32. Their defense is allowing an average of just 50 points per game. Plus, their scoring defense is ranked 27th in the nation and their defensive field goal percentage (.303) is ranked 21st in the nation.

However, in comparison to their three-point attempts to the Gators, Brenna Wise, their leader in three-pointers made, has only scored four on the season out of 12 attempts.

Wise is their second most valuable player on the team. She’s averaging 13.3 points per game but is making it look easy as she knocks down half of the shots she takes (50% FG).

The Hoosiers had their best shooting percentage against the Ospreys (.492) last time out. They shot 29 of 59 from the floor and it resulted in their highest scoring game of the young season.

📽️ Highlights from the win over North Florida! ⚪️🔴 #iuwbb pic.twitter.com/j55AreJHUb — Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) November 18, 2018

Tip-Off

This match up will be the Gators second Big Ten-SEC matchup of the season, their first was against the Northwestern Wildcats. The game will take place on Wednesday in Bloomington, Indiana.

Tip-off is set for 2:00 P.M.