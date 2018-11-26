NFL Week 12 Recap

Week 12 of the NFL season was one to remember.

There were key wins and losses for a lot of NFL teams scrambling for playoff hope.

Green Bay at Minnesota

The Packers have now lost two games in a row and eight straight road games dating back to last season. With all the injuries on defense, the Packers have been betting it all on Aaron Rodgers. With the loss in Minnesota, the Packers are now two games behind the Vikings in the NFC North with the Bears leading the way.

If the Packers want any shot at making the playoffs they need to fix the holes on the defensive side of the ball fast and start making an attempt at running the ball more than nine times a game.

Up Next:

The Packers will take on Cardinals next Sunday in Green Bay. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The Patriots will host the Vikings next Sunday for a 4:25 kickoff.

Pittsburgh at Denver

The Steelers have now been without star running back Le’Veon Bell for 12 weeks and the effects are sitting in. With Case Keenum starting to perform like the Broncos wanted him to, the Broncos could start a playoff run in the AFC West.

The Broncos’ offense was firing on all cylinders as Phillip Lindsay and Emmanuel Sanders both found the end zone. With a red-hot Keenum under center the Broncos look to keep rolling along.

Up Next:

The Steelers will host the Chargers. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. The Broncos will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals next Sunday at 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Buffalo

The Jaguars has now lost seven games in a row and benched their starting quarterback Blake Bortles. The Bills on the other hand have won their last two games and rookie QB Josh Allen has been getting comfortable in the Bills’ offense.

The Defense for the Jaguars used to be their hottest attribute, however they have been slacking to fuse together on the field. With headlines surrounding Jalen Ramsey‘s trade there could be some fresh faces on the Jaguars next season.

Up Next:

The Jaguars will host the Colts next Sunday at 1 p.m. and the Bills will head to Miami to take on the Dolphins also at 1 p.m.