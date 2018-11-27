Home / College Basketball / Gators Finally Break Through With Impressive Shooting Night Against UNF
FILE - This Feb. 17, 2018 file photo shows Florida head coach Mike White yelling to his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. White has a forbidden phrase for his staff. No one is allowed to say “PK80” in front of the team. Mentioning the late-November tournament in Portland, Oregon is banned in scouting breakdowns, video sessions and practices. White's new directive has coincided with the start of Florida’s turnaround. The No. 23 Gators are ranked after winning three in a row. Florida is playing its best basketball heading into the postseason. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)

Gators Finally Break Through With Impressive Shooting Night Against UNF

Danny Villanueva November 27, 2018 College Basketball, Feature Sports News, Gator Men's Basketball, Gator Sports, SEC 27 Views

During the Battle 4 Atlantis last week, the Florida Gators had a very difficult time shooting the basketball. They scored 60 or less points in two of their three games and left the Bahamas with a 1-2 record. Coming back to Gainesville is exactly what they needed as they defeated the North Florida Ospreys 98-66.

Everybody Has The Hot Hand

Nobody was afraid to shoot the ball for Florida on Tuesday night. They actually tied the NCAA record for the most players to make a three-pointer in a game with nine.

As a team, the Gators shot 16-28 (57.1%) from beyond the arc. Head coach Mike White called the game the best offensive performance from the team all season.

The leader of the pack was freshman Noah Locke, who was locked in from long range. He made four of the six attempts he took from beyond the arc to score a team high 18 points. Locke credited his level of energy and intensity to his big night.

“I felt great, that’s my game, I like to play with a lot of energy,” Locke said. “I’m just out there playing hard, that’s just what I do.”

Even though Locke is known for his sharpshooting, White says his biggest jump has come defensively.

“Noah Locke has made a big jump in the last month defensive execution and accountability,” White said. “Nobody on our team plays any harder than Noah.”

Facilitating Freshman

It is not often that you see a stat line of three points, 11 assists and zero turnovers. It is even more rare to see that stat line come from a freshman. In only his 6th collegiate game, Andrew Nembhard has showed why he is leading the team in minutes.

Mike White continues to rave about his overall impact on and off the court.

“He’s really good, he was as good defensively as he was offensively,” White said. “He’s starting to lead a little bit, he’s a terrific communicator. He’s unselfish, he could have gotten ten shots up tonight if he wanted to.”

More Work to Be Done

White said postgame that he does not expect to shoot 57% from beyond the arc in their next game against West Virginia. The Mountaineers are an elite defensive team and deploy a full-court press for a majority of the game. White did mention that his team’s performance on Tuesday night was one that could give the team confidence moving forward.

Tags

About Danny Villanueva

Check Also

Week 13 of the College Football Playoff Rankings Released

With the college football season quickly nearing its end, the Week 13 edition of the …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties