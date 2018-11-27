Home / College Football / Gators hope to play in New Year’s Six bowl
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Florida head coach Dan Mullen, center, celebrates with players on the sidelines during the final moments of an NCAA college football game against LSU, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida (6-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) begins a three-game homestand Saturday against Missouri (4-4, 0-4). The Gators also host South Carolina and Idaho over the first three weekends of November. The late-season stretch will go a long way toward determining which bowl game Mullen’s team lands. It also will establish how many “stadiums” players will have to run after the season.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Gators hope to play in New Year’s Six bowl

After a convincing 41-14 win against their state rivals, Florida State Seminoles, the Florida Gators have finished the regular season with a 9-3 record.

Win over the Seminoles

As with all rivalries, the game was considered a big game for the Gators and Seminoles. The Gators came into the game on a two-game winning streak. The Seminoles were coming off a one point victory against Boston College.

The win was exciting for many of the Gators as it was the first win over the Seminoles since 2012. How did the Gators do it?

The Gators answer was simple – Executing.

Florida linebacker David Reese said it felt great to get the victory and send the seniors off right. He said they played great offensively and defensively.

Wide receiver Van Jefferson said that the Gators had a great week of preparation before the game.  He said the team is special and unselfish and was proud of being able to be of apart of ending the losing streak.

Bowl Predictions

The Gators finished the season as the #11 ranked team in the College Football Playoff Rankings. But that could change Tuesday when the new rankings come out.

With the win over the Seminoles, the Gators may move to No. 8 or No. 9 in the CFP rankings.

Speculation has the Gators playing in either the Fiesta Bowl or the Peach Bowl.

The Gators could possibly face the UCF Knights in the Fiesta or Peach Bowl, if the Knights are able to win their last game of the season against Memphis.

This year’s success

The Gators were 4-7 last season under Jim McElwain and did not play in a bowl game last season.

The team buying into Dan Mullen and the coaching staff was a big reason for the Gators success this year.

Although they didn’t make the SEC Championship Game this year, the team has flourished from a frustrating previous season and looks forward to more prosperous seasons.

