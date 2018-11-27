Home / College Football / Oklahoma in Playoff Race
Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore (90) celebrates at the conclusion of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Morgantown, W.Va. Oklahoma won 59-56 and earned a spot in the Big 12 championship game. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

Oklahoma in Playoff Race

Katie Walsh November 27, 2018

Oklahoma will finish their regular season 11-1 and first in the Big 12 conference. Their only loss? To the University of Texas who they will face in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, Dec. 1.

The last time these two teams met twice in one season was in 1903.

Staying in the Playoff Race

When Oklahoma and Texas first met this season on Oct. 6, the Longhorns beat the Sooners 48-45. The Longhorns pulled out a last-second field goal after blowing a 21-point fourth-quarter lead.

With the Sooners trying to stay in the race for the playoffs, a second loss to Longhorns would eliminate them.

OU Quarterback Kyle Murray says this game isn’t about revenge but winning another championship.

If the Sooners Win the Big 12

If the Sooners can avenge their only loss this season, they will have a clear pathway to the College Football Playoffs, and win the debate over Ohio State getting the last spot in the CFP.

FILE – In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Sooners face Texas in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday. (AP Photo/Cooper Neill, FIle)

With the rivalry and talent of these two teams, Saturday’s game will be more than a treat for college football fans.

Head coach Lincoln Riley says their plan is to win, and the Sooners will be in good shape.

Kick off for the Big 12 Championship game is set for 12 p.m Saturday Dec. 1.

