Gators No. 9 in College Football Playoff Rankings

Florida State defensive back Jaiden Woodbey (20) and linebacker Dontavious Jackson (5) stop Florida running back Jordan Scarlett (25) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Victoria Rossman November 28, 2018

After a successful rivalry game against Florida State, the Florida Gators continue to see upward movement for their program, as the Gators moved up two spots in the College Football Playoff rankings, securing a No. 9 spot in the latest poll.

College Football Playoff Rankings

The college football playoff rankings were released on Tuesday. Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Georgia round out the top four. However, to make the playoff, Georgia would have to beat Alabama in the conference championship.

Meanwhile, the Gators picked up two spots this week, moving from a No. 11 ranking to a No. 9 ranking. Florida posted a 9-3 record this season, going 5-3 in the SEC. All three of Florida’s losses were to teams who are currently ranked in the CFB Playoff Top 25:

  • #4 Georgia
  • #10 LSU
  • #24 Missouri

Bowl Game Possibilities

With Florida sitting at No. 9 in the CFB Top 25 Playoff rankings, it is likely the Gators will be heading to a New Year’s Six Bowl Game. Some of the possibilities based on the current projections include the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta or the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix.

As for potential opponents, the Gators could be facing UCF or Michigan. UCF’s No. 8 ranking is one spot ahead of Florida. The Knights are 11-0 this season, coming off their self-declared national championship. With a 24-game win streak, UCF has garnered a large amount of national attention. Meanwhile, Michigan is ranked two spots ahead of the Gators. No. 7. Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines dropped three spots in this week’s rankings after losing last week to Ohio State.

Solid Start to the Mullen Era

Since the arrival of head coach Dan Mullen, the Florida Gator football program has taken an upward turn. For a team that had a 4-7 record just one season ago, reaching nine wins and the possibility of a New Year’s Six bowl game is significant improvement. Just one season in, Mullen seems to have Florida on track to meeting the “Gator Standard.”

We will find out what bowl game the Gators are in on Dec. 2.

