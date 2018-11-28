Mack Brown is back for another round at UNC

Returning from a 5-year coaching hiatus, Mack Brown agreed to come back as the head coach for The University of North Carolina 30 years after his first go around. Brown was the head coach of UNC from 1988 to 1997 and then he became the head coach of Texas until 2013.

Past Coaching Seasons

Brown’s coached 30 seasons as a head football coach and has a career record of 244-121-1. In January 2018, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

When Brown took over UNC in 1988, they had two back-to-back seasons of a 1-10 record. He then led the Tar Heels to winning seasons in eight consecutive years. His record during these years was 69-46 as well as having top 10 rankings in the 1996 and 1997 seasons.

After leaving the Tar Heels in 1997, Brown went on to coach 16 seasons in Texas. He led the Longhorns to a record of 158-48 and a National Championship title in 2005 and finished undefeated.

Prior to coaching at UNC, he coached at Tulane and Appalachian State.

Tar Heels

The program is currently on back-to-back losing seasons as Brown takes over. Head Coach Larry Fedora was fired after their loss to NC State in overtime. He also only had one conference win in the season. Fedora finished the 2017 season 3-9 and the 2018 season 2-9.

Two-time Super Bowl Champion and fellow College Football Hall of Fame inductee Mark May commented on the hiring choice on Twitter.

Mack Brown at #UNC! Great fit! — Mark May (@mark_may) November 25, 2018

Other Coaching News

Speculation of Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn and USC head football coach Clay Helton not returning for their respective 2019 football seasons broke the web over the past few weeks.

In the 2017 season, the Tigers beat Alabama and Georgia in back-to-back weeks and Malzahn was awarded a 7-year $49 million contract. In the 2018 season, the team went 7-5, with a losing record against Power 5 teams. Malzahn has now agreed to take a reduced buyout contract and remain at the university.

After a losing record of 5-7 on the 2018 season, rumors sparked of USC parting ways with Helton. However, after looking at his past seasons Athletic Director Lynn Swann announced he will remain for the 2019 season.