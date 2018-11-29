High School Football Preview: Hawthorne vs. Madison County

The Hawthorne Hornets and the Madison County Cowboys will face off in a Class 1A state semifinals matchup this Friday night. Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Madison County.

Madison County

Madison County was the class 1A state champions last year and will look to defend their reign this year. This is the Cowboys fifth consecutive state semifinal appearance.

While discussing his opponent, Hawthorne football head coach Cornelius Ingram said traditionally Madison County is the team to beat.

Heading into this matchup, Madison County is 11-1 on their season. Hawthorne’s Coach Ingram says his team needs to keep their eyes on Madison County’s quarterback Travis Jay, who also plays cornerback.

Jay is a Florida State commit. He has completed 63 percent of his passes this season and has thrown for 1,238 yards with 13 touchdowns.

Another key player for Madison County is junior running back Vinsonta Allen who has had seven 100-yard games just this season. He leads the team with 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Hawthorne

Hawthorne is heading into this state semifinal undefeated as they are 12-0 on their season.

With almost losing their school this year, Coach Ingram says this undefeated season was a big moral boost for the whole school.

A major player Madison County needs to look out for is senior quarterback Kahleil Jackson, who is the son of former Florida Gators wide receiver Willie Jackson Jr. Kahleil leads Hawthorne in total yards per game with 259.2 and passing yards per game with 217.1. This is a huge jump from Madison County’s quarterback Jay who averages 103.2 passing yards per game.

Hawthorne’s Jackson has thrown for 2,605 yards with 42 touchdowns this season.

Hawthorne wide receiver Jeremiah Jones has also made a big difference on the field this season with 35 catches for 925 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Stats

Madison County:

Rushing Yds/G: 285

Passing Yds/G: 111

Sacks/G: 4.5

Points/G: 37.5

Hawthorne:

Rushing Yds/G: 166.9

Passing Yds/G: 218.1

Sacks/G: 3.2

Points/G: 50.2

Just looking at the stats alone, Hawthorne might have a shot if their defense can stand their ground against Madison County’s rushers.

What’s at Stake

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of the other class 1A state semifinal, Port St. Joe vs. Baker. The Class 1A State Championship will be held on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.