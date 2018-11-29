Oklahoma Sooners Ready For Big 12 Championship Game

For the first time in Big 12 Championship history, the Oklahoma Sooners will face their rival, the Texas Longhorns. Both teams know what it’s like to take home a championship and Saturday’s game looks like it could be a close one.

Earlier This Season

Back in week six of college football, the Sooners and the Longhorns played each other in the Red River Showdown. After trailing the Longhorns by 21 points in the fourth quarter, the Sooners managed to tie the game with little time left on the clock. In the end, Texas made a 40 yard field goal with just nine seconds left of game time to pull away with a 48-45 win and gave Oklahoma its only loss of the season.

Sooners

After the big rivalry game, Oklahoma picked it back up and finished its season with a six-game win streak. The Sooners came away with more than just wins. They have averaged over 52 points per game which is the highest amount in the nation. No. 1 Alabama sits right behind them with 48.9 points per game. Although Saturday’s game will be the second meeting of the two teams, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley wants the focus to be on the championship game and not the rivalry.

The Sooners have the best offense in the country. However, their defense will need to step up. They’ve allowed one of the nation’s lowest, 32.8 points per game. They’ve also allowed 286.6 passing yards which is the fourth highest in the nation.

However, the Sooners do have Heisman hopeful Kyler Murray in their favor.

Murray’s Stats

Passing:

3,764 total yards

37 touchdowns

7 interceptions

Rushing:

853 yards

11 touchdowns

Announced this week, for the fourth consecutive year, Murray claimed the Big 12 offensive player of the year honor. He is also one of five finalists for the Walter Camp player of the year.

For the fourth straight year, OU claims the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year!#KylerKnows #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/ccbYqVHCia — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 28, 2018

Look Ahead

The Sooners are 11-1 this season and after Michigan lost to Ohio State last weekend, Oklahoma moved up to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. They will have to win this weekend to improve their chances to sneak into the top four with hopes of making it to the 2018 College Football Playoff.

Kickoff at AT&T Stadium on Saturday is scheduled for noon.