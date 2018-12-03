Mullen: Peach Bowl is an unbelievable reward

In Dan Mullen’s first season as head coach of the Florida Gators his team has gone 9-3 and now has the opportunity to compete in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

The Florida Gators and the Michigan Wolverines are meeting for the third consecutive year. However, this time it’s in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

In their last meeting, the Wolverines defeated the Gators 33-17 in their 2017 season opener. In 2015, the two teams met in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl where the Wolverines again defeated the Gators 41-7.

Florida and Michigan are used to playing each other in big games, but this season’s match-up is set in one of the top bowl games in the country.

An Incredible Reward

Mullen stated that an appearance in a bowl game like the Peach Bowl is a reward for players’ work and accomplishments.

After a 2017 season that ended with a 4-7 overall record, the Gators offense has seen improvement. The Florida offense is scoring an average of 34.5 points per game compared to last season’s average of 22.1 points per game.

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks has also shown signs of improvement, throwing for 23 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Mullen stated that over the season he has seen his players become more comfortable executing on offense.

Despite the turn around of the Florida offense, the Gators are going up against the best defense in the country. Michigan finished the regular season ranked first in total defense, allowing offenses’ to average 262.5 yards per game.

Mullen acknowledged the challenge that the Gators are going up against a tough Michigan defense.

With Michigan playing in their second New Year’s Six bowl game in three years and having prior success against the Gators, it will be interesting to see how the Wolverines compete against the Gators under Dan Mullen.

Mullen stated that regardless of who his team plays they will show up ready to play.

The Gators and the Wolverines will face off in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 29 at 12:00 p.m.