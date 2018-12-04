Florida Football flips second recruit from Miami in just 2 days

The NCAA’s early-signing period for high school football players is just a couple of weeks away. First year Florida head coach Dan Mullen and his staff have already added top commits to Florida’s 2019 roster.

Mullen has proven that he is working to make the Gators a top competitor in college football. As pleased as Mullen is with this season’s performance, he says his expectation each year is to compete for a championship.

This mindset could have an influence on how Florida continues to secure commits for their football team next season.

Florida Football Recruits

Last weekend four-star offensive tackle Michael Tarquin from nearby North Marion, had his official visit to Florida. Soon after his visit Tarquin flipped his verbal commitment from the Miami Hurricanes to Florida Gators. Tarquin is the second offensive lineman to de-commit from the Hurricanes this month. The Hurricanes now have zero offensive linemen committed at this point in the recruiting process. Three-star offensive guard Kingsely Eguakun also de-committed from the Hurricanes just days before Tarquin.

Some other Gator commits include four-star offensive tackle Wardrick Wilson who committed last July. Wilson is No. 42 in 247Sports composite from Miami. He will have his official visit on December 7th.

Four-star, 6-5, 315-pound offensive guard, William Harrod, from Fort Washington, Maryland, visited back in August and is another commit to the Florida football team. Harrod also had offers from Michigan, North Carolina, Tennessee and Boston College. Florida also has two commits from two three-star offensive guards, Riley Simmonds and Ethan White.

Florida continues to improve

Florida finished the regular season with a 9-3 record. This record improved from Florida’s 4-7 record the prior season with former head coach Jim McElwain. The number 10 ranked Florida Gators will be competing in the Peach Bowl against the number 7 ranked Michigan Wolverines on December 29. This is the first New Years Six bowl game since Florida competed in the Sugar Bowl after the 2012 season.