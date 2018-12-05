Ohio State coach Urban Meyer will retire after the Rose Bowl game against the Washington Huskies. Meyer’s role as head coach has some big shoes to fill, as he posted the 4th-best winning percentage all-time. He also coached the Buckeyes to a perfect 7-0 record against rival Michigan.

However, it’s a new day at Ohio State. Ohio State Offensive coordinator Ryan Day will take over as the new coach. Day already has some experience as a temporary head coach, going 3-0 to begin the season while Meyer was suspended.

Today, it was announced that Ryan Day would become Ohio State's head coach when Urban Meyer retires after the Rose Bowl (Jan. 1).

Urban Meyer Looking Forward to the Rose Bowl:

“It’s always been a dream of mine and many of our coaches and players to compete in the Rose Bowl,” Meyer said. “And it’s going to be an honor to represent the Big Ten Conference in that game.”

Day’s Coaching Experience:

As a previous quarterbacks coach, wide receivers coach, tight ends coach and offensive coordinator, Day brings offensive knowledge. Day implemented a passing attack with quarterback Dwayne Haskins this past year that sliced and diced defenses all season. Haskins is a 2018 Heisman finalist who threw for a mind-blowing 4,580 yards and 47 touchdown passes in a 13-game span.

Ohio State has tons of high-quality athletes on the team, and Day uses their skill sets to flood the field with man-beating concepts. As a quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, Day had the opportunity to coach on Chip Kelly’s staff. Over 15 years of coaching experience and a couple years in the NFL will provide Day with quality experience to help the Buckeyes stay on top of the Big Ten Conference in the coming years.