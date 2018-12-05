Rockets Continue to Struggle

The continuous struggle of the Houston Rockets remains deep. Many of their losses are fairly close (with two going into overtime) but the team just doesn’t really have a bench. The bench is making around 38.1 percent of their shots, putting them last in the NBA.

Key Players

Arguably one of the best players in the league James Harden continues to lead the Rockets averaging 30.6 points a game. In 17 out of their 23 games, he leads the team in points. Harden also leads the team in assists and steals. Early in the season, he suffered a left hamstring strain where they lost two of the three games he sat out.

Point guard Chirs Paul has only played 18 out of their 23 games and averaged 16.6 points per game. He also recently suffered a hamstring injury causing him to miss a few games. In all three of the games he missed last week, the team still lost even with Harden putting up a monster 54 points in one of them.

Not having these two players on the court together due to injuries has had a huge impact on many of their losses.

West Division

The Rockets currently sit in 13th place in the west with 9 of their 12 losses coming from their conference. But they have picked up five wins along the way, three big ones being the Warriors, Lakers, and Nuggets.

With Lebron recently moving over to the Lakers, it adds more tough competition in the west. Along with some other players in the division shaking things up like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis.

What’s Next?

The team has two big rematches coming up this week against the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks. In both of their last meetups, the Rockets lost by over 10 points. With the team being healthy again they may be able to take a positive turn on the season.