Former UF Coach Jim Collins back with Spurrier again

The inaugural season of the Alliance of American Football League kicks off in February, but Steve Spurrier has already started bolstering his team. Spurrier will be the head coach of one of the new league’s teams, the Orlando Apollos. With Spurrier’s proximity right in Orlando, he has brought in plenty of familiar faces.

Several former Gators have joined the squad, not only in players but in coaches as well. One of Spurrier’s latest additions, Jim Collins.

Collins Brings Experience

When the season is officially underway in a few months, Collins will be coaching the Apollo linebackers.

Meet your new @aafAPOLLOS coaches! Jim Jeffcoat – D-Line Coach

Todd Washington – ST/RB Coach

Jim Collins – LB Coach

Jimmy Ray Stephens – O-Line Coach

Willie Jackson – WR Coach

David Reaves – RB/QB Coach

Donnie Abraham – DB Coach 🏹#TakeAimhttps://t.co/sM2LBditbQ — Orlando Apollos (@aafAPOLLOS) November 8, 2018

Collins and Spurrier first worked together during their stints at Duke University. When Spurrier was hired by the Gators in 1990, Collins followed along. Collins remained loyal to Spurrier in his tenure with the Gators that lasted until 2001. Over the course of 11 years, they claimed six SEC titles and Florida’s first national Championship in 1996.

When Spurrier left in ’01 to head to the NFL, Collins followed along then as well. Spurrier was hired as the Washington Redskins head coach in 2002. Collins held the title of special teams and linebackers coach with the Redskins. Their time in Washington was short-lived however, and ended in 2003.

Collins and Spurrier went their separate ways after the Redskins jobs ended. Collins joined the Marshall coaching staff in 2004 where he stayed until 2008 when he returned to Duke University.

The Boys are Back in Town

Spurrier is bringing the band back after all these years. Collins will join Spurrier’s side once again as the two venture into a new professional coaching career. The two surely proved to be a powerful pair while at the University of Florida and they’ll look to prove the same in Orlando with the Apollos.

The Apollos’ season kicks off on February 9th as they take on the Atlanta Legends at home in Orlando.