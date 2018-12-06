Gator Football Opens Up Peach Bowl Practices

Before the Florida Gator football team heads to Atlanta for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, they will have a trio of practices open to the public. The three practices will take place on December 14th, 15th and 16th. These practices will be the teams’ first bowl prep practices.

Details

All three of the practices will be at the Sanders Practice Fields and there will be bleachers set up for fans to watch on the east and south sides.

Friday’s December 14th practice will be from 3:25-5:40 p.m.

Saturday’s December 15th practice will be from 3:10-5:25 p.m.

Sunday’s December 16th practice will be from 2:25-4:40 p.m.

Fans will enter all three practices in front of the baseball ticket office.

Parking

The Stephen C. O’Connell Center parking lot and garage will be available for fans to park at but it will be on a first come first serve basis. Fans will also need to keep in mind that UF will also be having Graduation ceremonies on all three days in the Exactech Arena as well as the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. You can find that schedule here below:

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium: Saturday: 9 – 11 a.m.

Exactech Arena: Friday: 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Saturday: 2 – 4 p.m. and 7 – 9 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Bowl Game Notes

Florida is going into its last game ranked in the top ten for the first time since the 2012 season. The Gators will face No. 7 Michigan for the fifth time in school history and three of the last four games have been in postseason bowl games. Michigan comes into the Peach Bowl with a 10-2 record, which is one win more than Florida.

Michigan has taken home the win in every meeting against the Gators. Florida will look to get its 10th win in a season for the first time since 2015. If they do, it will be the 15th time in program history and the win could also make Mullen the 11th coach in SEC history to win 10 games in his first season as head coach.

The December 29th game is set to kickoff at 12 p.m. EST and will be live on ESPN.