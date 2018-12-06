XFL Names Team Cities for the Revived League

The XFL: A football league that was disbanded after one season, way back in 2001. Today, that same league is making a comeback. The XFL announced the cities and venues for its eight-team league that will debut in 2020.

On the east coast, teams will play in Washington D.C. and the New York-New Jersey metropolitan area. Florida will hail a team in Tampa Bay, where games will be held at Raymond James Stadium.

St. Louis will finally be getting a football team again. Its XFL team will take over the-then St. Louis Ram’s stadium, The Dome.

IT’S TRUE! Football is returning to St. Louis and we are thankful that we get to bring an #XFL team to The Dome at America’s Center, beginning in 2020! Make your season ticket deposit today: https://t.co/uEGIaiqSCp #XFL2020 🔜 🏈 pic.twitter.com/fcWjkzge3E — XFL St Louis (@XFLStLouis) December 5, 2018

Texas will have two XFL teams in their state, playing in Dallas and Houston. And finally, on the Pacific, the XFL will have teams in Los Angeles and Seattle.

But How Do People Feel About it?

Right now, it looks like people are excited. There has been lots of chatter about the XFL on Twitter, with the chosen cities excited to host a team in this new league. The XFL is hoping to get its fans on board early with ticket sales – urging them to set their place in history.

The XFL will debut on February 8th and February 9th of 2020. This will be a week after the Super Bowl, a strategic move to reel in football fans who feel lost at the end of the NFL season.

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck said on Twitter that this league has been “a long time coming.” He also discussed the league’s goals, as well as what he hopes the fans will get to experience every weekend. They plan to work with Optimum Scouting to uncover hidden talent.

“The XFL's first priority is to offer fans the highest quality, best on-field product possible. To accomplish this, we plan to work extremely hard to uncover hidden, overlooked talent, which is what Optimum Scouting is best known for doing.“

~ Commissioner @OliverLuckXFL https://t.co/nP2VM5givH — XFL (@xfl2020) November 16, 2018

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who opted to revive the league, said earlier this week that the XFL League will have 40 players on each team. The teams will play a 10-game schedule. He also said that he hopes the games will be played in about two hours and will not feature any WWE talent.

A league that was once disbanded due to a lack of fan interest is now trying again. It will be interesting to see how people respond to the league come 2020.