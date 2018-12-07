Florida Gators Volleyball Continues their NCAA Tournament Run

Florida Gators Volleyball continues into the NCAA tournament with a regional semifinal matchup with number four, Brigham Young University. This is Florida’s 25th trip to the regional semifinal.

Sweeping to Sweet 16

The Gators did not receive a national seed in the NCAA Tournament for only the third time in head coach Mary Wise’s 28 seasons. But that didn’t stop this team from sweeping their first two opponents Florida State and Florida Gulf Coast to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Gators are 26-6 and the second Gators team that has reached the Sweet 16 unseeded.

Regional Semifinal

For the first two matches, the Gators hit a .309 not dropping a set, averaging 3.o0 blocks per set. The Gators also hold a 5-3 series advantage over Brigham Young. And the last time these teams met was in 2003 when the Gators swept the Cougars.

The Gators also have freshman hitter, Thayer Hall, back after missing a month due to an injury. Hall’s return is expected to be a big advantage for the Gators.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 pm. Winner of the UF-BYU match faces the Texas-Michigan winner on Saturday for a Final Four berth.

Live stream available on ESPN 3, and listen live at 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF.