Huge Recruiting Weekend For The Gators Coming Up

With the early signing period coming up on December 19th, Dan Mullen and the rest of the coaching staff has been hitting the recruiting trail hard.

This weekend however, the big time recruits will be coming to Gainesville for their official visits.

Time To Reaffirm Commitments

Coming off a successful 9-3 regular season and bid to play Michigan in the Peach Bowl, Dan Mullen is in a good spot to make his pitch to big time recruits.

Nine recruits who have verbal commitments to UF are expected to make the trip this weekend. The list includes: Jalon Jones, Bethan White, Wardrick Wilson, Jesiah Pierre, Diwun Black, Mohamoud Diabate, Tyron Hopper, Trent Whittemore, and Ja’markis Weston.

Can Florida Gain Some Vital Commitments?

The biggest question marks surrounding the weekend revolves around five recruits that are on the fence.

The biggest name is defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux who is the No. 1 ranked recruit in the nation. Florida is in his top four at the moment and he is expected to make his decision on December 15th. If he does decide to commit to UF, he would be the Gators only five-star recruit in the 2019 class.

Gainesville this week end 🐊🐊couldn’t forget about the swamp — kayvon thibodeaux (@kayvonT8) December 4, 2018

Besides Thibodeaux, Dan Mullen has his sights set on two talented Lakeland recruits. Four star Tight end Keon Zipperer is expected to attend this weekend and has Florida in his top four. His teammate Lloyd Summerall will also be in attendance. Summerall is rated as a four star defensive end. Florida is in Summerall’s top three along with Miami and Nebraska.

OV to Florida this weekend 🐊❗️ — Lloyd Summerall lll🎋 (@HimsoHam) December 4, 2018

The Gators beat the Seminoles on the field two weeks ago but they will try to beat them on the recruiting trail on Saturday as offensive linemen Dontae Lucas is expected to make the trip to Gainesville.

Marcus Banks, a four star recruit from Houston, Texas, will be visiting the Swamp. The Gators will have to leap Alabama and Texas A&M who are considered the favorites.

State Of The Class

The Gators currently have the 20th ranked recruiting class according to 247sports.com. Florida currently has 18 verbal commitments in the class. The class consists of 10 four-star rated recruits and eight three-star rated recruits.