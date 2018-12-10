Recap of Huge Gator Official Visits Weekend

Gator football had their hands full with 14 prospects on campus this past official visit weekend. Five of the recruits that were in town are uncommitted. Offensive guard, Dontae Lucas, was the only recruit verbally committed to anther school (FSU). Florida even had a few guys in town unofficially visiting. Needless to say, with early signing day right around the corner (December 19th) the Gators really needed to make a good impression on the early signees. Currently with 18 verbal commits for the 2019 class the Gators recruiting class is ranked 20th according to 247 sports.

Tyron Hopper 4 star OLB from Roswell, GA

Tyron Hopper expressed after his visit that getting to bond with the Gator players was something he really enjoyed, because he normally doesn’t get to interact with with too much when he comes to visit. He also said that it was his moms first trip to UF and that she really enjoyed meeting all the coaches.

Hopper is a Gator commit and he believes most of the other recruits there over the weekend will sign with Florida. He’s planing to sign on December 19th.

Ethan White 3 star OT from Clearwater, FL

Gator Commit, Ethan White, said he really enjoyed hanging out with the large group of recruits during his visit and that getting to hang out with the Gator players was the highlight of his visit.

My son and I would like to extend a special thank you to @CoachDanMullen and his INCREDIBLE staff. Our Official Visit was one to remember 🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊 🐊🐊🐊@ethanwhite79@leewdavis17 @CoachHevesy @DavidBowenUF @GatorsFB pic.twitter.com/aSWrPuHeaC — Rosemary White (@Roasty194) December 9, 2018

During his visit, White says he was trying to get FSU commit, Dontae Lucas, on board and thinks Florida has a good chance of getting him.

White should be signing on the December 19th.

Ja’markis Weston 3 star WR from Clewiston, FL

Gator commit, Ja’markis Weston, said that he really enjoyed how the Gator players already treat him like a teammate. Earlier in the season, Gator QB Feleipe Franks, said that something he likes about his team is how inclusive they are and how they treat the new guys just like they would the seniors.

Weston explained how during his official visit he tried to convince some of the other recruits how fun it would be to play for Florida.

Weston says he’ll be signing on Dec. 19th, but he will not be enrolling early.

Marcus Banks 4 star CB from Houston, TX

Marcus Banks expressed that he had a great time during getting to talk to the coaches during his visit.

Banks is uncommitted and Mullen really emphasize how beneficial it is to go to a school with good academics like UF. Gator safety, Donovan Stiner, who is also from Texas was Banks host during his visit.

He says that his Florida official visit really raised his odds of becoming a Gator.

Banks will be signing on the 19th, but won’t be enrolling early. In college he wants to study criminal justice.

Wardrick Wilson 4 star OT from Miami, FL

Wardrick Wilson is a Gator commit and he said is official visit to Florida was superb.

Wilson wants to study international business and hopes to have, “… a really successful life up here.” He explained that he’s committed a 1010% and rated his visit 10/10.

He plans on signing and enrolling early.

Others On Campus

The number one recruit in the nation and 5 star WDE, Kayvon Thibodeaux was in town. Local boy, Trent Whittemore, a 3 star S took his official visit over the weekend. Teammates, Lloyd Summerall and Keon Zipperer came into town. Also taking their visits were 4 star DUAL QB Jalon Jones, 4 star CB Tyrique Stevenson, 4 star OLB Mohamoud Diabate, 4 star OG Dontae Lucas, and 3 star OLB Jesiah Pierre.