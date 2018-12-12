North Central Florida All-Star Classic takes place Friday

The local area will have one more opportunity to catch high school football in 2018.

On Friday at Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala, The Prep Zone and FloridaHSFootball.com will host the North Central Florida All-Star Classic.

The players, 35 local high school seniors, will hit the gridiron for one final game.

The North All-Star team is led by P.K. Yonge head coach Marcus McDonald. The first-year man led the Blue Wave to a 10-win season. McDonald also helped P.K. Yonge grab their first playoff win since 2004.

Edwin Farmer, head coach of Vanguard’s football program, will lead the South All-Star team. Under Farmer, the Knights went to the regional final this year and have captured two straight undefeated regular seasons.

The rosters contain players from multiple schools in the Gainesville and Ocala areas. Teams as far north as Columbia County and as far south as Hernando County will be represented.

Friday night’s game is set to take place at 7:30. You can watch the action live through the NFHS Network, or attend the game in Ocala for admission at the door.