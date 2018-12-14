Gators First Bowl Practice is Closed Today Due to Weather

The Florida football team just announced that they will be closing the first bowl practice today due to inclement weather. It will be announced as soon as possible if the other two practices this weekend will be closed.

Here are is the current schedule:

Friday, Dec. 14 – Cancelled

Saturday, Dec. 15 – 3:10-5:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16 – 2:25-4:40 p.m.

Both Saturday and Sunday’s practices will be held at the Sanders Practice Fields. There will be bleachers set up for fans to sit on the east side of the fields. Fans can also stand on the east and south sides of the fields to watch.

We will update this article as we get more information.