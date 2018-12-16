Gators Women Basketball takes the road to Face off Ohio State

Gators Women’s Basketball return back into game play after taking a break for finals.

Gators Women Basketball

The Gators have been making the most of their season coming from a bad start of the season of losing streak to winning 3 out of 4 home games. Coming off a win over FAMU 62-38.

The Gators closed their home streak out with a bang having one of the most outstanding 3rd quarter of the season.

The Gators enter this game 3-6 for the season. Zada Williams who had a career high 16 points last game scoring 10 of those with in the 1st quarter.

Another person that is standing out heavy for the Gators is Ariel Johnson who is a big part to this team coming off the bench. In last game debut coming of the bench she contributed 13 points to the Gators win. That being her 3rd time coming of the bench being in double digits.

The Women look to head to Columbus, Ohio to take on Ohio State Sunday.

The Gators have made the last couple of game look like they are getting more comfortable with each other and making the most out of the rest of the season.

Last time the women team took the road they faced off Indiana taking a lost they have shifted into gears since then.

Delicia is a beast on the boards ➡️📊 🐊 8.6 RPG

🐊 Top rebounding guard in the @SEC

🐊 Ranks 14th nationally in rebounds by a guard

🐊 6th among Power 5 guards pic.twitter.com/ofqNHliUFt — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) December 13, 2018

Ohio State

Ohio State enters this game 1st in the Big 10 3-3 for for the year are very esurtive team. They are coming off a tough lost to the Washington Huskies. Leading score for the Buckeyes is forward, Dorka Juhasz averaging 12.7 points for the season and grabbing 9.7 rebounds for the season doing that has a freshmen. The last time these two teams met was last December where the Buckeyes got away with the win 103-77.

Tune in tomorrow game is set for 1 p.m live coverage from ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM