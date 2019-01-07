Chandler Parsons, Grizzlies Mutually Agree to Part Ways

Former Gator forward Chandler Parsons’ time in Memphis seems to have come to an end.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon, Parsons and the Grizzlies “agreed to a separation” on Sunday. Parsons will leave Memphis while his agent works with the team to come to an agreement on the rest of the contract. Parsons still has a $25.1 million cap hit for next season and is owed $38 million of his 4-year, $94 million max-contract.

Sources with @ESPN_McMahon: Chandler Parsons will leave the Grizzles indefinitely as management and his agent James Dunleavy work to structure a resolution on Parsons’ future with franchise. Sides agreed on separation Sunday. Parsons has been medically cleared since Dec. 21. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 6, 2019

Parsons, now 30, has only played 73 games with Memphis since signing over from Dallas in 2016. Parsons dealt with injury issues in his time with the Mavericks and that has continued into his time in Memphis.

He had surgery on his left knee in the spring of 2017. In the third game of this season, he exited with soreness in his right knee and hasn’t played for the team since. Parsons has been practicing and scrimmaging with the team since, and according to the report, had been expecting to re-join the team for a road game on December 21.

Management has been unwilling to let Parson rejoin the Grizzlies though. Instead, they are pushing him towards playing with the G-League affiliate Hustle.

Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace on the situation with Chandler Parsons: pic.twitter.com/PHTbxvPRll — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 7, 2019

Ultimately, the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on his path to rejoining the Grizzlies, hence leading to the two sides separating ways.