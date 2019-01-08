Alabama Ends Season with Worst Loss of the Nick Saban Era

The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a brutal loss in the National Championship, but their future is still very bright.

What Happened to Bama?

In a 44-16 loss, everything was out of the ordinary for Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide. Blown coverages, turnovers, questionable play-calling, and an overall undisciplined feel from a team that most saw as the most dominant team this season. The first quarter had a few miscues, starting with Tua Tagovailoa throwing a pick-six in Alabama’s very first possession.

#Clemson DB AJ Terrell Jr picks off a Tua Tagovailoa pass and returns it 42-yards for a touchdown. Clemson up 7-0 early. pic.twitter.com/lEGv1DuIJb — Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) January 8, 2019

Still, even with the pick-six, the first quarter was close and competitive. Alabama responded with a pair of touchdowns and went into the second quarter down just 14-13. With a field goal with 14:18 remaining in the second quarter, the Crimson Tide took a 16-14 lead. They wouldn’t score another point the rest of the game. From that point on, Clemson outscored Alabama 30-0. The Alabama defense gave up 44 points, 482 total yards, and didn’t force a turnover.

Before last night, Alabama’s biggest loss under Nick Saban was 14 points. Clemson beat them by 28 😳 pic.twitter.com/lq5htcQVwG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2019

For head coach Nick Saban, he said that he “failed” his players.

What’s Next in Tuscaloosa

As always, plenty of Alabama players will be leaving Tuscaloosa in favor of the NFL draft. Quinnen Williams, Jonah Williams, Deionte Thompson, Damien Harris, Raekwon Davis, Mack Wilson, and more all have very solid stock for the 2019 NFL draft. Alabama loses top players every year, but it doesn’t seem to be an issue with the way Nick Saban and his staff recruits. According to 247 Sports, the Crimson Tide are hauling in the top-ranked recruiting class for 2019. The class, as of now, contains three 5-star recruits and 24 4-star recruits. Their top recruit is the fifth-ranked player in the country: running back Trey Sanders.

Top 2019 recruiting classes by 247Sports composite average player rating: 1. Alabama 94.04

2. Georgia 93.71

3. Ohio State 92.16

4. Penn State 92.12

5. Auburn 91.90

6. LSU 91.39

7. Oklahoma 91.13

8. Texas A&M 91.09

9. Oregon 90.97

10. Texas 90.90 — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) December 20, 2018

Aside from the top recruiting class in the nation, star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will still be with the team next year as the Crimson Tide should be in title contention again. The championship loss was a terrible one, but Alabama is still in a fantastic position for years to come.