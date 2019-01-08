Mike White Demands Consistency

Florida men’s basketball head coach Mike White is not a happy Gator.

After the Gators 71-69 loss against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Mike White was incredibly disappointed. That disappointment and frustration showed in his press conference today.

White harped on the team’s poor defensive effort against South Carolina.

The Gators “did a poor job against their three-quarter-court zone press, one which we see every single day against each other in practice. Disappointing,” White said.

One of the key points White harped on was his trust in Kevarrius Hayes, Andrew Nembhard and Noah Locke every day.

He says, “It’s a crapshoot.”

White indicated that with the other guys in the locker room, he doesn’t know what he’s going to get.

Mike White didn't hold back in today's press conference #Gators pic.twitter.com/dpKt8zZcT4 — Zach Oliveri (@Zach_Oliveri) January 8, 2019

White emphasized how his life would be so much easier if he could play five guys for 40 minutes.

White believes that when you have freshman leading the team, that’s not a sign of a good team.

“Literally ten days ago we looked like a top-ten team in my opinion,” White said. “Butler’s a good team, and then we can look like we did the other day. Not to take anything away from South Carolina.”

While reflecting on the team’s last loss, White also discussed their upcoming matchup against Arkansas.

“KeVaughn has always been aggressive, more aggressive against Arkansas,” White said. “We certainly hope that is the case in Fayetteville.”

The Gators hit the road and head to Fayetteville to take on the Razorbacks Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m.