USA National Softball Team Select Four Former Gators

The Gators Women’s Softball team has always been successful throughout their season, especially during the NCAA tournament. However, their talents shed deeper than just the Orange and Blue.

Gators USA Selections

Spring is the time of year for when the USA Softball selections occur. These prolific selections have chosen four former Gators who will take part in representing their country the right way.

Although many talented players across the Nation have been selected throughout this process, the University of Florida leads the pack with four USA Women’s National Team (WNT) selections.

Not far off from their usual white, orange, and blue uniform combinations, these talented Gator alumni will get to represent in the red, white and blue:

Kelsey Stewart – Utility player, who has also been selected to the USA team prior to this year. As a Gator, she was the SEC Player of the Year in 2015. Michelle Moultrie – Outfield (2012) Aubree Munro – Catcher (2016) – Aubree was also a member of the WNT in 2016. She made the 2014 and 2015 Women’s College World Series All-tournament team as a Gator. Kirsti Merritt Outfield (2016) – Kirsti was the 2013 SEC tournament MVP for the Gators and also landed All-SEC honors in three of her four seasons.

Upcoming Gators

There are more Gators also making an impact on the field at the national level.

Two incoming freshmen at UF were selected by the Junior National team. These freshmen include catcher Julia Cottrill and infielder/pitcher Rylee Trlicek.

The Gators Women’s softball team has been consistent with their domination in both SEC play and NCAA tournaments. This is something to be proud of, as the players who left their mark on this program continue to do great things for their alma mater and country.

Despite this being an incredible accomplishment for all these Gator athletes, the road does not end there. They must compete in multiple tournaments and other events in order to seal their spot on the WNT that heads to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games.