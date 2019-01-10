Hawthorne High School uses football team to help keep doors open

In 2016, the town of Hawthorne was on the brink of shutting down. Poor grades plagued the town’s only high school and put Hawthorne’s largest employer on the hot seat. Learn how the Hornets were able to keep their doors open and the power of the community’s bond.
