Home / High School Sports / Hawthorne High School uses football team to help keep doors open

Hawthorne High School uses football team to help keep doors open

Justin Ahlum January 10, 2019 High School Sports 27 Views

In 2016, the town of Hawthorne was on the brink of shutting down. Poor grades plagued the town’s only high school and put Hawthorne’s largest employer on the hot seat. Learn how the Hornets were able to keep their doors open and the power of the community’s bond.

Tags

About Justin Ahlum

Check Also

Packers Pick New Head Coach: Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers have selected Matt LaFleur as their new head coach for the …

© 2019 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties