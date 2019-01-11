Bruce Arians Named Tampa Bay Buccaneers New Head Coach

The Introduction

Bruce Arians was introduced as the new head coach of the Buccaneers by Co-Chairman and owner Bryan Glazer Thursday afternoon.

“Bruce is a confident-proven leader and he has a clear vision and plan for getting our franchise back to playing winning football,” said Glazer before leaving the podium for Arians to be presented.

After just one year away from the sidelines working for CBS as a broadcaster, Arians missed the environment inside a locker room.

“There are three keys to winning this league; Ownership, general manager and head coach combination. Then, when you have a quarter back you have a pretty good start,” said Arians about his new gig at Tampa Bay. In addition to those keys, he’s being handed the staff he’s always longed for.

Quarterback Jameis Winston and Arians go way back to when Winston was a sophomore in high school. Arians and staff will make sure they mentor and sharpen Winston’s skill to get him closer to his full potential.

"Our quarterback here we can win with, we can win the championship with." 🗣 » @BruceArians pic.twitter.com/3sObjdbS3Z — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 11, 2019

By the sound of it, Arians has a plan and is ready to execute it hoping to reach Glazer’s high expectations. “I just like to say, the stars aligned,” said Arians.

The Stats

Arians has an overall record of 49-30-1 as head coach for the Indiana Colts and Arizona Cardinals. He coached for five years and stood on the sidelines for 80 games.

Furthermore, Arians failed to qualify to the play-offs in his last season with the Cardinals in 2017.

Numbers to Beat:

Arians believes getting the best out of the Buccaneers will be an easier task than the job he had with Arizona. He took a 5-11 Cardinals and transformed them into a 10-6 team in his first year as their head coach.

Coincidentally, here he is again six years later with the task of turning Tampa’s 5-11 record around in the upcoming 2019-20 season.

Other Coaches:

It is certain that Zac Taylor will be joining the Bengals soon.

The Packers hired a young prodigy in Matt LaFleur as their new head coach. Like Green Bay, Arizona landed 39-year-old Kliff Kingsbury.

The Dolphins are still looking for a coach after letting go of Adam Gase who the Jets happened to pick up.