Chiefs Push Past Colts to Advance to AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs rolled past the Indianapolis Colts this weekend, winning 31-13 to advance to the AFC Championship.

Mahomes Continues to See Success

Patrick Mahomes looked anything but nervous in his playoff debut. After a spectacular first regular season with the Chiefs, Mahomes continued to shine in Saturday’s game. Though it was not his best performance of the season, he still led his team to a strong performance. Check out some of his stats from his first playoff appearance below:

Completed 27/41 pass attempts, or 65.9% Consistency is key: his completion pass percentage for the season was 66%

278 passing yards

Ran for 1 touchdown

Where Did the Colts Go Wrong?

Indianapolis got off to a slow start, going 3-and-out on their very first drive. Unfortunately for Colts fans, the momentum never seemed to swing their way. Andrew Luck put together a stellar regular season, but couldn’t seem to find any rhythm on Saturday. Luck completed just over half of his passes, throwing for just one touchdown and taking three sacks. He earned a QBR rating of just 23.3, in comparison to Mahomes 63.1.

The Colts scored just once in the first half, getting a touchdown toward the end of the second quarter. They would only see the end zone one more time in the game, scoring a touchdown in the final minutes of the game.

As for the defense, to say they struggled could be an understatement; they gave up three touchdowns and a field goal to the Chiefs in just the first half of the game.

What’s Next?

With Saturday’s win, the Chiefs have secured a spot in the AFC Championship. They will go up against the New England Patriots, who beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will face off this weekend, as Kansas City hosts the Patriots this Sunday at 6:40 p.m.